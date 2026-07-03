Bellevue's REACH campus set to bring $125 million economic boost and 150 jobs

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue is moving forward with a military development project that city leaders say will bring significant economic growth and help keep Nebraska college graduates in the state.

The REACH campus, nearly a decade in the making, will be built across Highway 75 from the Bellevue Bay Water Park. The project is expected to generate an estimated $125 million in economic value and create 150 jobs in Bellevue.

Mayor Rusty Hike said the development will merge national defense, education, and private industry in one place.

"What that center does it brings our national defense people together through US stratcom it will bring students out of the UNL education system to give them jobs right out of college there will be national defense contractors so they're merging all these different talents," Hike said.

Hike believes the REACH campus will complement the nearby Bellevue Bay Water Park, with both projects working together to attract residents and businesses to the area.

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