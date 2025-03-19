Blizzard causes road closures, power outages in Sarpy County

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Wednesday's blizzard brought high wind causing power lines to snap and fall into roadways, leaving many neighbors without power.



Power line fell into the roadway near 96th and Giles

Raods were closed down and traffic lights stopped working

Neighbors in La Vista were left without power

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Customers finishing up lunch in the dark, after high winds and snow from the blizzard caused power outages in La Vista.

Bryan Powell, assistant manager at Reffs Sports Bar said he opened the bar in the morning, and round 1 p.m., things went completely dark.

“The lights flickered, tv has been on and off all day and then about a half later everything just went down,” he said.

Across the street, snapped power lines filled the road causing closures and traffic lights were out.

Sarpy county road crews have been out all day addressing issues and if neighbors come across road hazards… they should report them online at sarpy.gov, according to Sarpy County officials.