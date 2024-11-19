BPD officer catches one goat out of a herd that has been running around the city for weeks

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – A herd of goats have been running around the city for weeks. Monday night, a BPD officer apprehended one

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellevue Police Department caught one of the goats that has been running around the city for weeks.

The officer who caught the goat posted on social media saying, “No goats or officers were hurt in the apprehension.”

Four goats were first spotted in the beginning of October running around Bellevue near 25th and Chandler.

This video from October 16 shows two of the goats in the parking lot of the Corwin Toyota Dealership

BPD, Nebraska Humane Society and neighbors have attempted to catch them since. Monday a BPD officer was able to catch one. The whereabouts of the other three goats is still unknown.

Police are unsure who the owners are.