Buc-ee's coming to Gretna: City council approves incentives for Nebraska's first location

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gretna's city council has approved incentives to bring the first Buc-ee's in Nebraska to the city.

According to city council documents the chain is projected to bring over $35 million to Gretna per year.

As part of the Good Life District funding, Buc-ee's will receive about $30 million in various tax reimbursement for bringing its business to Nebraska. A portion of that money will be used to redo the 631 and I-80 intersection near the location, in partnership with NDOT.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said the development offers multiple benefits to the community.

"Tourism for one is great and that will help. The jobs, they will have like 175 jobs and they're really good paying jobs, even the people that come in for CWS you know they will love driving out there," Evans said.

The base pay for starting positions is projected to be between $19 and $22.

Evans said he hopes permitting for the intersection can be complete by the end of the year. He also believes the taxable revenue will still leave Gretna with money to put toward other projects in the community.

And the Mayor shared his go-to when it comes to the popular chain.

"Gotta have the jerky, the pudding, the banana pudding is pretty good and don't forget the brisket for sure," Evans said.

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