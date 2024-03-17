BUILDING COMMUNITY: Who Bellevue's annual shamrock painting honors this year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Community Foundation started the tradition of painting a shamrock in the intersection of Mission Ave. and Franklin St. over a decade ago.

Each year they gather volunteers, and close down the intersection temporarily to paint it. For the past seven years, they’ve dedicated it to someone who’s passed on, but left a great impact on the city.

This year the foundation chose to honor Bellevue police officer Chris Abbott.

“He passed away unexpectedly in November of last year,” Phil Davidson, president, Bellevue Community Foundation said. “[He will be] greatly missed, and did so much for the communities of Bellevue, Glenwood, Iowa and our foundation. It was a no-brainer for us to support him.”

Among the volunteers painting was Abbott's wife, Davidson said the painting event grows with each passing year, and more people in the area show their support.

About 35 volunteers took part in this year’s painting.

