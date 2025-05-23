Car crashes through multiple backyards in Ralston neighborhood

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The noise that woke up Jerry Shea just before midnight was so loud, he thought an airplane had crashed.

But it wasn't a plane, it was another vehicle careening off of Q St. into his and neighbors yards, smashing a power pole and sheds along the way.

"Welcome to the May edition of what car crashed into my backyard," said Shea.

By his count, this is the fifth time in the last 10 years.

"You can't protect yourself from everyone all the time," he said.

"I'm glad he didn't hit my house. I'm happy, which is a strange thing to feel."

He and neighbors had felt some relief because the city recently installed this guardrail to protect homes. That work followed a series of reports by neighborhood reporter Greta Goede, about previous crashes and dangerous driving here.

We asked and learned the new guard rail can't be extended because of a gas line.

Neighbors say they don't know how much more the city can do to protect their backyards.

However, the city tells us it has ordered more signage and flashing lights for the intersection. Those are expected to arrive next month.

