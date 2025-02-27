Cass County conducts housing study to support growing cities

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – A new housing study revealed hundreds of new housing units need to be built within the next five years to keep up with the demand.



615 housing units will need to be built in the next five years

The county also developed the Housing Action Committee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Cass County grows, developments are needed in the future to support it

A new housing study revealed hundreds of new housing units need to be built within the next five years to keep up with the demand.

In the past year the county has seen a steady population growth, exceeding over 27,000 residents. To support that growth the county conducted a housing study that showed over the next five year, at least over 600 new housing units need to be built.

But as affordable housing becomes a bigger issue for our neighbors, the county is looking out how to expand yet stay at a price point neighbors can afford.

"This opportunity really gives us the chance to really figure out what kind of housing do we need, where does that housing need to go, what are some of the resources we can capitalize on to make it affordable for our teacher, for our construction workers, for really everyone who wants to live in Cass County but can't find the housing they are looking for right now,” said Josh Charvat, executive director, Cass County Economic Development Council.

The county also organized a Housing Action Committee, which will work with the different towns within the county to learn what type of housing fits best for communities.