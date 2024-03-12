CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue woman's pride flag swiped off front porch, troublesome teens to blame

A woman has her pride flag stolen off her front porch and she says some troublesome teens are likely to blame. Now, she’s hoping video of the incident will help get those teens caught.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eleanora Zipprich said it happened Sunday night, and her surveillance footage captured the whole thing.

“[My] security system alerted me that there was somebody in the driveway, which is unusual for 9:15 at night.” Zipprich said.

She saw two individuals run up to her yard and take off with the flag.

“[I] stepped outside, hollered, hoping maybe if I spooked them they might just ditch it and run and I could at least get it back.” She said.

A quick search turned up nothing.

“I was mad,” She said. “I don't understand why somebody would come and take it. There are flags hanging all over the neighborhood of all kinds and I've never seen one of those disappear.”

Now she has a new pride flag, bolted down to prevent any more swipes. Bellevue police are not investigating the incident as a hate crime, but they said those responsible will likely face theft and trespassing charges if they’re caught.

Zipprich doesn’t know if her flag was targeted because of what it represents or if it was just teens looking to get into some trouble. Either way, all she wants is what’s rightfully hers, returned.

“I don’t even care if you leave it on my porch, bring back what isn’t yours and leave it be.” She said. “I just would like to have my stuff back and not to have more things go missing.”

Zipprich said she thinks the teens that may have done this live in the neighborhood, she hopes sharing her surveillance video will help to get them caught.

