Child approached by stranger outside school sparks concern in community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An attempted abduction near these two schools has left the neighborhood and community worried.

The incident happened Thursday and the person involved has still not been caught.

Thursday afternoon, a child walking after school approached by a man in a grey Sudan with no plates.

The man asked the child to get his car, when the child refused the man left.

Now, a new week of school is underway, but neighbors and parents are still on alert.

"It's scary that they are still out there, they didn't get anyone they were able to pick up, find out where he was from, what he was actually trying to do," Benjamin Pickle said.

Pickle lives in the neighborhood and his child attends one of the schools.

He said it’s unsettling knowing this happened in his own neighborhood.

Its just been you know keep your eyes out and keep an eye on the kids like we always check out for the neighborhood kids walking home,” Pickle said. “We tell them walk in groups and stay away from strangers.”

Liz Fiala lives right across from the elementary school.

"You know it’s very scary because this has been essentially a very safe neighborhood ever since we moved here," Fiala said. “Everybody watches out for everybody in this neighborhood, it is very frightening, where are these people coming from.”

Bellevue Police is staffing officers are in the area, especially during start and dismissal times.

"Recently officers have been out in marked vehicles being a deterrent and also observing for odd behavior," Stg. Jess Manning said.

Even with the added security, some parents aren't leaving anything to chance.

"I’m actually going and picking up my daughter from schools now just because of the incident," Pickle said.

KMTV spoke with Bellevue Public Schools, and they say they are working with police.