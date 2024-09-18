City closes, tests dog park pond after reports of dogs getting sick

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Walnut Creek Park pond is closed off and the city is waiting water test result after reports of dogs getting sick



The dog park pond at walnut Creek Park is closed until further notice after reports of dogs getting sick

The pond was closed Monday and the pond water was Tested Tuesday, city is still waiting for result

Signs hang around the park warning dog owners of blue-green algae

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A popular pond at dog park blocked off after the city received reports of dogs getting sick from blue green algae at Walnut Creek Park.

Now the city is testing the water and warning dog owners of the risk.

Signs hang around the park warning dog owners to look out for the potential dangers to their pets, posed by a possible blue-green algae bloom in this water.

Mark Ferris goes to Walnut Creek Dog Park with his dog Waldo and said it's concerning that the toxic bacteria could be in the dog pond.

"Quite scary because he likes to drink out of the lake so had I not known this or seen the signs you know potentially waldo over here could have some issues," Ferris said.

The algae are a toxin producing bacteria that grows in warm, calm water. It can be life threatening to dogs if they swim or drink in contaminated water.

The water was tested Tuesday, now as the city waits for results, it's looking for possible solutions. Trent Albers is the city spokesperson.

"We are going to discuss options as far as if we should just close off access during certain times of the year or during certain times of weather that would be favorable for blue green algae," Albers said.

Dog owners should avoid bodies of water that have foam, visible algae or an odor and check local advisories or warning before using a body of water.

Albers told KMTV the city is waiting for test results to confirm if the pond has blue green algae, but he acknowledges that even if the test is negative, it’s possible that the algae was there previously before dissipating.

The city said the pond will be closed until test results come back.

