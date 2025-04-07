City leaders schedule safety meeting after frequent crashes on Ralston road

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – City leaders are meeting to discuss further safety options on the road near 80th and Q after a car crashed into a guard rail, barely missing a house.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week a car drove through a guard rail, barely missing a home near 80th and Q. According to neighbors, it wasn't the first time.

Friday, Matt Bertelsen said his family is ready to move due to the latest crash in front of his home.

“Two or three times a year we have an instance where someone will come through the yard or crash into something,” he said.

Now he and others want more safety precautions in front of their homes, like speed bumps or a lower speed limit before another crash happens.

“Something has got to be done for how people drive on q here. In my opinion, it needs to become inconvenient to drive on unless you live here or need to go downtown,” Bertelsen said.

So KMTV took their concerns to City Administrator Jack Cheloha to ask what changes could be made.

According to Cheloha, the city has put up speed signs and monitors the street to help mitigate the risk to homeowners but because the street is a route to downtown, it does have to remain open and easy for drivers.

The city is looking at adding more caution signs and flashing lights, Cheloha said.

“It’s a sad deal and very unfortunate for the homeowners so we are trying to be mindful and trying the best we can to put up the guard rails to keep properties protected from a runaway vehicle,” he said.

Because of this most recent crash, KMTV learned the city has scheduled a meeting and is now looking into other safety options.

The city is working to get the guard rail fixed and looking into whether it needs to be extended to protect other homes, according to Cheloha.