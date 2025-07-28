City of Bellevue to open new pickleball courts at Everett Park

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– The city of Bellevue will be opening brand new pickleball courts at Everett Park this week. According to the city, lights are also being installed so neighbors can play after dark.



The city’s plans focus on bringing more recreational opportunities to residents, with parks and now these courts, aiming to keep people in town.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and we have some courts in Bellevue, but obviously, there is a demand for much more. We thought this was a perfect location—we have tennis across the street, pickleball here," Phil Davidson, community relations for the city, said.

The courts were supposed to open on Monday, but according to Davidson, a little more work was needed. However, neighbors can start playing by the end of this week.

The city also plans to install lights, allowing residents to play after dark in the fall.