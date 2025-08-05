City of Bellevue to start reconstruction on Mission Avenue this month

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The project will replace the aging sewer system, add wider sidewalks and more parking to make Mission Avenue more pedestrian and business friendly, according to the city.



The project is expected to start August 18 and last through the fall of 2026.

"I think it will be good for the local businesses to make it more pedestrian-friendly," Tracey Colgrove said.

Tracey Colgrove, manager of Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee off Mission Avenue, says he's looking forward to the changes coming to Olde Towne. "I think it will be good for the local businesses to make it more pedestrian-friendly," he said.

"We have festivals down at American Heroes Park, so this is kind of a gateway into our community, it's to make it look better," Bellevue Public Works Director David Goedeken said.

There are concerns about the distance people will have to walk, especially older customers, to reach his business.

"We have a good number of elderly people who come here in the morning. They have some empty city lots around here, at least one, and I am hoping they can maybe gravel that because I feel the off-street parking will be difficult," Colgrove said.

According to the city, it has heard concerns about construction chasing away business, but told KMTV the project will be block by block, so ideally there will always be access to businesses in the area.

Colgrove said he hopes to see the city work with the businesses in the area as the project progresses and encourages neighbors to visit Olde Towne during the reconstruction.

"With it being a year-long process, it could be a little difficult, but just not forgetting about the small businesses that count on the local people to help out," Colgrove said.

The project is estimated to cost around $7 million and is expected to start on August 18. The project is expected to last through the fall of 2026.