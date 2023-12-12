City of Ralston offers alternative to paying off traffic tickets

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From now till the end of the year, Ralston residents can donate canned or boxed goods to the police department in exchange for paying fines brought on by traffic tickets. It’s called Food for Fines, and the donated food goes to a food pantry at Ralston High School.

Police chief Marc Leonardo said the donation is a great way to help the community while making sure parking tickets are paid off at the same time.

Five cans covers the cost of Ralston’s base charge for speeding ticket which is $15.

Police ask that you hold off on donating Ramen Noodles, glass containers and of course anything that’s damaged or expired.