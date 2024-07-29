Collapsed retaining wall still left unfixed, now debris is moving into the street

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors are hoping something is done soon about the retaining wall that collapsed earlier this month and still hasn't been cleaned up. The debris is slowly moving into the street



Code Enforcement sent a notice to the owner to have it cleaned up by July 29

Owner says the gas station the property is shared with is at fault, Bellevue police say it's still under investigation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A retaining wall that collapsed earlier this month still has not been cleaned up. Now it’s slowly moving into the road and becoming a hazard for drivers.

This retaining wall near 28th and Capehart that was supposed to be removed and repaired by Monday but instead still sits untouched.

Code enforcement sent a violation notice to the owner of the property July 11 to have it cleaned up by July 29, but nothing has been done and neighbors are getting frustrated and concerned.



Marlene Markham lives by the wall and says she wants something to be done right away.

"it’s an eye sore and it’s a hazard and I’m really sick of looking at it,” Markham said.

I spoke with the owner of the property and according to him the collapsed wall is the fault of the gas station that shares a parking lot with the property.

He said construction caused his property to flood which led to the wall collapse, and they are responsible for repairing the wall and removing the debris.

I visited the property two weeks ago and since then the debris has started to fall into the road.

"Everything is literally just starting to dry up and fall apart,” neighbor Jill Conyers said. “This is a very high traffic area, schools about to start kids walk on this sidewalk all the time. This wall makes the traffic more difficult and less safe for the kids walking."

Conyers said she hasn’t seen anyone come out and try to pick up the property since the collapse. I reached out to Bellevue police to find out what is going to be the next step but I was told the situation is under investigation.

I also reached out to gas station owner, Megasaver, for a comment and I am still waiting for a response

Neighbors are hoping this wall gets cleaned up soon before the debris moves further into the road.

