Congressman Mike Flood visits Bellevue for second town hall of the year

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KMTV) — Congressman Mike Flood's second town hall of the year was just as spirited as his last one in May, with Sarpy County neighbors in Bellevue raising pointed questions about the issues they care about most.

"I can't afford the gas to drive to Norfolk to talk to somebody I've been trying to get a hold of for two and a half years," one local attendee said.

Medical cannabis drew some attention from the crowd. Flood weighed in on Nebraska's ballot measure expanding the program.

"I think we made a grave mistake at the ballot box when we expanded medical marijuana," Flood said.

He also shared what he says other lawmakers are seeing across the country.

"It has more or less paralyzed a lot of young men that end up living into their twenties in their parents basement smoking the weed, looking at the online porn," Flood said.

Multiple questions also focused on the SAVE Act, which would require voters to show ID. The Trump administration is pushing the Senate to approve the measure by refusing to sign off on a new housing bill.

When asked about challenges in the upcoming midterms and election safety in Nebraska, Flood addressed concerns about non-citizen voting.

"Well I can tell you when you ask a Nebraskan about why illegal immigrants are voting in the state of California it really bothers them because they aren't Americans they aren't naturalized citizens they weren't born here... listen I think in Nebraska our elections are really safe," Flood said.

One neighbor I spoke to afterwards felt confident in the answers he got. Many also told me they appreciate the in-person opportunity to speak up.

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