Deeper look at the background of PLCS employee arrested after reports of child sexual assault

LA VSITA, Neb. (KMTV) – Before Jeffrey Fauble became a school psychologist , officials confirmed to KMTV that he was a deputy for Pottawattamie County until 2010 when he was accused of having a relationship with an inmate.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, a school psychologist for the Papillion La Vista School District was arrested after, according to police, he sexually assaulted a child.

KMTV learned about his past in schools and law enforcement.

44-year-old Jeffrey Fauble, a psychologist at G. Stanley Hall Elementary was arrested Tuesday morning, on four counts of sexual assault of a child, according to reports, the assault did not involve a PLCS student.

Before becoming a school psychologist at PLCS and classroom paraprofessional at Ralston Public Schools.

Officials confirmed to KMTV that Fauble was a deputy for Pottawattamie Countyfrom 2005 until 2010 when he was accused of having a relationship with a female inmate.

A petition to decertify Fauble as a law enforcement officer was filed in October of 2010 and 2011, Fauble decertified.

KMTV found this information with some research and phone calls.

So, would this information show up on a district background check?

Felica Hazuka, president of One Source A Background Check Company in Omaha said background checks include registries and criminal offenses. Still, other information may not be reported due to federal laws.

“We would only be able to report adverse information within the last seven years, so if there is something beyond seven years it would not be permissible to report that,” she said. “If within the last seven years, it would depend on what you're looking for and the nature of the type of product and the scope of the product.”

Background checks would reveal criminal convictions whether they happened in the last seven years but arrests without convictions would not be included in any background check, according to Hazuka.

And Dan Stevens, CEO of DDS Employee Screening Services in New York said although some state laws could be different, federal background checks cannot go further than seven years back.

“If I knew something that went back 15 years that I thought was relevant, I wouldn't be able to give that to the employer because it is beyond the time frame allowed,” he said.

Fauble will appear in court on Thursday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

KMTV asked the district for information about its background check vendors and processes, but it declined to provide that information.