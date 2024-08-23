Defenders of Freedom Air and Space show returns to Offutt

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The air show returns to Offutt Saturday and Sunday after a six year long break and neighbors are excited to have the event back



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Planes are filling the sky in Bellevue.

Offutt Air Force Base is preparing for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space show after six year break.

The show left Offutt due to things like COVID, floods and runway maintenance but now it returns Saturday and neighbors are to see this big event return to the community.

Community members, like Sheila Patterson enjoys being able to see the work the air force does up close is important.

“Once you get everyone out here, it’s the electricity of everyone here and then talking to the pilots and everyone that is involved with the maintenance of these planes and jets, it is just phenomenal,” Patterson said.

And seeing this helps her and others know the work it takes to fly these jets and what men and woman in the Air Force do.



“To see them up close is humbling because you know what all these men and woman are here for you know for us and for the United States and I love it," she said.

And Jesse Handz agrees. He says these events are important for people to see what they do and helps them build relationships with community members.

“Just connecting with the public and build that trust with them. They spend a lot of money on us and paying for our training so showing that we do training, we use that money and put it to good use,” Handz said.

There will performers throughout the day, including the main event the U.S. Air Force Thunder Birds with new routines than the ones they did before COVID, as well as display planes on the ground for visitors' tour.

The gates open 9 a.m. Saturday with the first demonstration at 12 and visitors may want to bring ear plugs.