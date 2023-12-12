Donations to Bellevue's new public library project go further with Midlands Community Foundation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bellevue Public Library has been a staple for generations, and work is being done to make sure it stays that way for the future.

A new library is under construction with plans to open late next year, the multi million dollar project will provide more technology, and space for things outside of reading.

They’re turning to the community to help raise money for the new library, and right now, donations made by the public up to $5,000 will be matched by the Midlands Community Foundation.

“It just really gives a great opportunity to people to give more during this time because Midlands Community Foundation gives more to the organizations so they can accomplish their missions,” Diane Knicky, Midlands Community Foundation said.

Library director Julie Dinville said right now she estimates about $200,000 has been raised for the project so far. A portion of the donated to the Midlands Community Foundation will go toward the new library.

“It’s really exciting to bring the community into this whole project and let them be a part of our next chapter." Dinville said.

Donations can be made to the library from now through January 5.