Douglas County Fair brings indoor fun and outdoor adventures

Melissa Wright
The Douglas County Fair returned this weekend — giving families a perfect mix of indoor shopping and outdoor fun.
  • Indoor shopping, bounce houses, and educational exhibits for families
  • Outdoor petting zoo featuring goats, ducks, pigs, and a sheep contest

  • Fair continues Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Douglas County Fair returned this weekend — giving families a perfect mix of indoor shopping and outdoor fun.

Inside the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, visitors browsed local vendor booths, while kids jumped around bounce houses and explored hands-on educational exhibits.

And just outside the arena, families enjoyed a petting zoo featuring goats, ducks, pigs, and even a sheep contest.

If you missed Saturday’s events, the fair continues Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

