Douglas County Fair brings indoor fun and outdoor adventures

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



The Douglas County Fair returned this weekend — giving families a perfect mix of indoor shopping and outdoor fun.

Inside the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, visitors browsed local vendor booths, while kids jumped around bounce houses and explored hands-on educational exhibits.

And just outside the arena, families enjoyed a petting zoo featuring goats, ducks, pigs, and even a sheep contest.

If you missed Saturday’s events, the fair continues Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

