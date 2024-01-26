Drivers optimistic as potholes pop up 'I guess we can just roll with it,'

Potholes popping up across the metro

City Public Works departments are trying to keep up with the number of potholes in various cities, drivers comment on their experience.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you drive anywhere across the metro, you’ve probably already seen potholes, for drivers, there seems to be no escape.

"With all of the melting, it’s not a surprise that the potholes are definitely forming quickly." Cindy Rice, driver said.

Rice knows all too well what pothole damage can do to cars

"I hit a big one that tore up my wheel," She said. "I’m very grateful to be in an area now where they’re very attentive to them even though it’s an ongoing challenge."

In La Vista, pothole crews are already hard at work, in a mile stretch on 72nd St. between Giles Rd. and Harrison St., La Vista Public Works filled in about 100 potholes.

This time of year, it’s all about cold patching, a temporary fix that requires constant upkeep as roads freeze and thaw.

Mike Kleffner, Papillion Public Works director said his city uses a bonded asphalt surface to address potholes.

"We’ll put down a thin lift of asphalt and then basically that also puts on a seal for the road, so moisture doesn’t get under that asphalt." He said.

Drivers said they’re happy with how crews are keeping up with potholes so far, they hope that continues as temperatures swing.

"I guess we can just roll with it," Rice said.

Different cities have different ways to report a pothole, you’ll want to make sure to check with them to see that it gets addressed as soon as possible.