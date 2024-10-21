ERAP funds expected to run out by December leaving Sarpy County neighbors without rental support

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy County received 35% of the $20 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds. Now those funds are running out and many neighbors will be left without assistance



A single mom and domestic violence survivor using emergency rental assistance to support herself and her family now will be left without that help at the end of this year.

Many neighbors, like her, will be impacted after the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds run out, which is expected to be December.

A domestic violence survivor, who KMTV are only identifying as “Jess”, has until December to find a new home or a new way to pay for her current one.

"It's scary,” Jess said. “It takes away from my sense of safety and my sense of security. I am scared about what our stability and our structure will look like moving forward.”

Jess started ERAP in July.

Initially she was told she will be supported for 12 months, but recently learned the help is running out.

“I’ve been told, with the way things are looking, to just prepare for the worst essentially and have to figure things out on my own," Jess said.

In 2021, the state received $20 million of federal money allocated to rental assistance. Local advocates hoped the money would last through September of 2025, but that fund is draining faster than expected, they said due to higher rent.

"When I first found this assistance and resource I felt received and like I was able to start planning for the future again,” Jess said, “Now I’m not sure what the future is going to look like and that is very disheartening."

Cities in Sarpy County used about 35% of the total state fund.

In fact, the state has sent over $4 million to people Bellevue alone as that community deals with the double whammy of higher rent prices and fewer rental units following the 2019 floods.

"Ever since the flood of 2019 and going into covid this community is still trying to pick up the pieces and restart and those funds have been a huge asset in getting those families sustainable again," said Tanya Gifford, executive director at Lift Up Sarpy.

Come January, there will be no more assistance for these neighbors.

"After these rent and utility assistance funds are gone, I don't know where that assistance is going to come from," Gifford said.

Lift Up Sarpy hopes to work with the county to find a solution to the housing crisis in Sarpy But new help may be too little too late for people like Jess.

"I’m still trying to figure out a backup plan,” Jess said. “I’m not sure if I am going to continue remaining here or if I have to relocate."

Gifford said neighbors who do need rental assistance or are looking for new options should reach out to Lift Up Sarpy.

