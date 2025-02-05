Evictions continue to rise in Sarpy County due to lack of rental assistance, affordable housing

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – In January, Sarpy County averaged nearly 20 evictions each week as Emergency Rental Assistance funds wind down. Reporter Greta Goede spoke with local organizations about this increase.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KMTV has been covering affordable housing in Sarpy County for months and what the future will look like for neighbors.

At the Sarpy County courthouse more than 25 people Tuesday faced evictions and community leaders say this number will continue to grow through 2025.

The rules prevent reporters from taking our cameras inside the courtroom.

The windows and doors block the as 25 people were evicted.

One woman told the judge she just didn't have the money after government assistance ran out.

“I don't know that as a community or county that we have taken the time to problem solve where we could be going,” Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County said.

Gifford is afraid this is the start of a big problem.

“We don't have shelters here in Sarpy County so how do we justify (continuing to have) another 100 people each month that are either getting evicted or are out on the streets for whatever reason,” she said.

In 2024, an average of 13 people each week faced evictions in the county. Now, through the first month of January, this number has climbed to between 15 and 20, but Gifford expects that number to grow to 35 evictions each week.

That means more people will need a lawyer for court.

“People need to make some hard choices,” said Scott Mertz, director of the Housing Justice Project at Legal Aid of Nebraska.

More people are looking for help as they run out of affordable options, according to Mertz.

“Tapping into other funds or voluntary leaving properties if they cannot afford them and more filings when landlords find there’s not as much rental assistance for their tenants,” he said.

A lack of affordable housing in the area tells Gifford the problem will worsen before it gets better, but she hopes to work with elected leaders to find solutions.