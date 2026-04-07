Families celebrate Easter at Werner Park with the Omaha Storm Chasers' post-game egg hunt.

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Families capitalized on the clear skies to celebrate Easter at Werner Park with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The team hosted its third Easter egg hunt after the baseball game. The event is part of Family Fundays at the ballpark.

Marcus Sabata, vice president of sales for the Omaha Storm Chasers, highlighted the family-friendly atmosphere.

"Funnel cakes and snow cones and ice cream no better place for your kid," Sabata said.

Max Williams, KMTV Kids collect Easter Eggs at Werner Park

For one child, Chaelee, it was not only her first baseball game but her first time hunting for Easter eggs at Werner Park after the game.

Whether using a bucket or a grocery bag, kids weren't making many errors in the outfield as they collected their eggs. After the game, it was all about the candy, so I had to find out everyone's favorite.

"Gummy Bears," one child said.

"Skittles," another child said.

"How many eggs did you get?" I asked.

"I got one two three four five six," a child said.

"Did you have a good Easter?" I asked.

"I did," he said.

It was a big win for both the Storm Chasers and the egg chasers.

The ballpark also plans to host over 4,000 Omaha Public Schools students for All About Kids Day later in the month on April 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

