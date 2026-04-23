Federal government reclassifies medical cannabis but Nebraska advocates say much won't change in the state

The federal government is reclassifying medical cannabis to a Schedule III drug

Despite voter approval in 2024, Nebraska's medical cannabis system isn't up and running yet

Advocates say the federal move doesn't change the current position for Nebraskans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) – The federal government is reclassifying medical cannabis as a less dangerous drug, but for neighbors in Nebraska, not much is changing.

In 2024, voters supported legalizing up to five ounces of medical cannabis for Nebraskans with a doctor's approval. Despite that, the system isn't up and running.

Crista Eggers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Thursday's move at the federal level doesn't mean much is changing here.

"The reality is that there are patients in this state, that are still without access, that have no idea when that access will come," Eggers said.

The new rules move medical cannabis from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Schedule I drugs have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse."

Springfield neighbor Lia Post, who has complex regional pain syndrome, said that cannabis helps her feel better.

"It is one of the tools in my toolbox that I use to manage my everyday, non-ending pain," Post said.

KMTV reached out to Nebraska leaders.

"My goal is to honor Nebraska's vote, while putting safeguards into place to prevent unregulated or unintended marijuana production," Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said his office is reviewing the changes.

The Trump administration is looking into reclassifying cannabis as a whole. A hearing is set for June 2026.

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