FEELING WELCOME AND WANTED: How Libraries can combat adult loneliness

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With each stroke, Jennifer Martinez makes her masterpiece. She’s in a monthly art class using Spackle paint to create a one of a kind design. The class is held at the Bellevue Public Library, she found it after a setback left her stuck at home.

“I hurt my back so I’m not working right now,” Martinez said. “I saw this class, I signed up for it.

Martinez and everyone else in the class are getting in touch with their creative side, and connecting with each other.

“We want to help people feel empowered, be creative, and to try new things. Connie Barnard, Bellevue Public Library said. “we like to have the in person so that we have some sociability and people can engage in the community.”

Libraries across our are are striving for the same thing, Ralston’s Baright Public Library recently expanded their programs for adults.

“It’s harder for adults to get out and connect,” Amanda Peña, Baright Public Library said. “Often you have to spend money or it has to be involved with alcohol and other people want to just enjoy going out meeting people without those two elements necessarily.”

Activities at the Library include a Lego Club and even an Adult Nerf Battle. Fun ways to address a serious topic.

Loneliness is being recognized as a serious health concern, the Centers for Disease Control said it can put people at risk of dementia and other health issues.

“I don’t like being alone,” Martinez said. “My kids are in school and [the class is] something to do. I really enjoy it”.

These programs are small ways to leave a big impact and live up to what libraries should be according to Barnard.

“They’re about people feeling welcome and wanted,” She said. “I think for me personally that’s the biggest take away.”

you can find out information on when libraries hold their events like these by taking a look at the calendar section on their websites.

