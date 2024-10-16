Fire stations across the area warn neighbors about fire danger during burn ban

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Counties around the metro are in a burn ban and with windy, dry conditions continuing, fire stations are telling neighbors to avoid burning anything



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are burn bans across the metro and it's easy to see why its windy it is dry and it wouldn't take much for a fire to spread quickly. That is why firefighters in rural and suburban areas have the same message no matter where you live.

Firefighters are warning neighbors to not burn anything because even a small ember can start a fire.

You can find dry brush just about anywhere you go around the metro, whether it's in fields or your backyard, firefighters are warning neighbors avoid burning anything right now.

"Fire weather happens not overnight, it’s been perfect storm of events,” said Jacob Hardiman, cheif of Lewis Township Fire and Rescue.

As conditions reach a critical point, Hardiman is telling neighbors what they do today can have an impact days later in conditions like this.

"it’s not the day that we burn it's three or four days later when the wind really pick up and it gets hot and dry again and it starts a wildfire,” he said.

And while he's worried about these fires tearing through farmland, Ty Cole, captain at Papillion Fire is worried about those flames hitting neighborhoods.

"Once we get into neighborhoods then we are taking not just brush fire they transfer into structures, they burn houses down, cars, people and those are things we are trying to avoid,” Cole said.

Cole also said although neighborhood brush might not be as dry, even using wood or charcoal grill in your own backyard is a risk right now.

"It's so dry one little ember that floats up and way that you don't even know about might end up in someone’s yard or field,” Cole said.

Neighbors should even avoid outdoor candles and bug sprays, according to Papillion Fire.

Both fire stations agree if neighbors see anything, call the fire station because unreported fires will spread fast

Cole said this burn ban will continue until there is significant moisture, whether it’s rain or snow.