First ever Christmas toy drive an overwhelming success for volunteers and Offutt Service Members

Christmas Tree Toy Drive

Eligible Offutt service members could grab some free donated toys from the Airman's Attic on base Saturday Morning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Barbie dolls, Hotwheels, Legos and so many more toys filled a small space inside the Airman’s Attic at Offutt Air Force Base, all of them were up for grabs Saturday morning for eligible service members and their families.

“Oh it’s lovely!” Catina Neshim, volunteer Offut Airman’s Attic said. “It’s super exciting to see the kids get excited or the parents to be like oh this is awesome.”

The holiday magic came together with a little help from the community, Offutt Advisory Board Member John Winkler put out the call for toys.

“I reached out to various organizations that we work with,” Winkler said. “Sarpy County, city of Bellevue, Bellevue Police Department, the Papio Missouri River NRD and others”

The response was overwhelming, great news considering how this helps families like Erin Holmes

“I have a 4 year old girl with a lot of special needs, that makes our financial situation tight,” Holmes said. “This is just a huge opportunity for us to give her a nice Christmas.

To learn more about the Offutt Airman's Attic, follow them on Facebook.