Fontenelle Forest opens redesigned playscape 'Acorn Acres'

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– Fontenelle soft opened the redesigned playscape Acorn Acres after two years. Fontenelle is holding a grand opening celebration of the playscape Oct. Oct. 19.



Acorn Acres, a half-acre natural playscape in Fontenelle, reopened Wednesday after two years of redesigning.

The playscape closed to be redesigned so it was inclusive for all children.

The new design and spaces are all ADA accessible.

The new playscape will also include different languages in the signage and different audio and visual opportunities.

Hayley Dean came to opening day with her kids and she was happy to see what Fontenelle did with the acorn acres.

"It’s really cool,” Dean said. “I feel like it was really well thought out, really fun for all ages."

It was a busy first day with families and school field trips coming to the forest to get a look at all the exciting new features.

Fontenelle will have a grand opening for acorn acres Oct. 19 with more activities for kids.