Fourth annual Takedown the Tumor wrestling tournament raises funds for brain cancer research

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Team Jack Foundation hosted the fourth annual Takedown the Tumor Youth Wrestling Tournament at Papillion La Vista High School, bringing together hundreds of young wrestlers for a meaningful cause.

The tournament was inspired by a personal battle that began a little over 4 years ago when now 17-year-old Kieran Akerson was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Kieran, a multiple-time youth state wrestling champion, inspired his family to combine his love for the sport with a cause close to his heart.

"When we first started we had about 150 kids and I think this year we have 620. Our boys have been wrestling for about 12 years now so it is awesome to see the community's support and all the people that we've know for years come together to support this great cause," Marie Akerson said.

Funds raised from the tournament benefit the Team Jack Foundation and the Nebraska Tumor Program at UNMC and Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.