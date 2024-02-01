'Getting it down here was a big deal,' Local veterans witness memorial take shape in Papillion

Construction crews bring in and lift a restored helicopter used during the Vietnam War to Papillion where it will be part of a memorial.



Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Foundation members were on hand to witness the helicopter's arrival

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A restored UH-1 Huey helicopter arrived from Council Bluffs Wednesday to the memorial site next to the SumTur Amphitheater. It will become the centerpiece of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“Getting it down here was a big deal,” George Abbott, Vietnam war veteran said. “The helicopter is the iconic picture of the Vietnam war.”

Abbott and other local veterans watched as it was lifted into place. Tom Brown saw helicopters like the one being displayed in action as a marine during the war.

“We would use the helicopters for getting resupplies and to evacuate wounded marines,” Brown said.

The entire memorial will be a place for people to learn more and reflect on the war, it’ll include obelisks detailing its events, and an honor wall for the nearly 400 Nebraskans killed in action.

“Everyone of them was somebody’s brother, son or daughter,” Abbott said. “They need to be remembered.”

Across the construction building site, crews remember their loved ones who've served.

“Almost every crew member has at least one Vietnam veteran,” Abbott said. “I's been very meaningful for them too.”

The project, an opportunity to ease the pain of an unpleasant homecoming.

“It wasn’t exactly a big welcome home,” Brown said. “We were told via commanders don’t wear your uniform because that would incite trouble at the airport. “Now it’s just a whole different atmosphere and so many people come up and say thank you for your service and things like that.

The Nebraska Vietnam veterans memorial is set to be complete by June 6.