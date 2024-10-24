Groundwork for 'Bellevue Bay' now expected to start in March 2025

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – City officials hoped to start groundwork on the water park this fall, now that timeline has been pushed back to March. Harrison Johnson, director of Economic and Community Development said starting in the spring will prevent the city from having to redo work.



Bellevue Bay groundwork is now expected to start in March 2025

City officials say the design was just finished and it is in the process of design finalizing

The city is still aiming for a completion date of late 2026

This plot of land will soon be under construction for Bellevue’s new water park but maybe not as soon as the city hoped.

City officials were hoping to break ground this fall but now that timeline has been pushed back.

Groundbreaking for the new $60 million Bellevue Bay is now set for March of 2025. Harrison Johnson, director of Economic and Community Development said the design was just finished and now the city is in the process of finalizing design development.

" We're going to have to get through the final part of design development, get the guarantee maximum price figured out with our construction manager and then once the winter thaws a little bit,” Johnson said.

Plans for the water park started to move forward in July after the city was approved for a Good Life District.

The city hoped groundbreaking for the project would begin this fall but Johnson said starting groundbreaking on the site before winter could cost the city extra money.

“That puts us in a little of dangerous time frame to start the grading in earnest for the master grading in the wintertime frame,” he said. “That was really the change for the time frame to make sure we don't have to go back and redo work.”

As for the rest of the Good Life District, according to Johnson, the city is still in the concept phase for the entertainment district that will be developing alongside Bellevue Bay.

'We're just kind of finalizing and starting that process of where to buildings and businesses are going to be,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the city will have opportunities for neighbors to have input on the master site in the coming year and by late December to early January neighbors will be able to see the finished design models of Bellevue Bay water park.

The city is still aiming for a completion date of late 2026.

