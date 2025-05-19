Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 30 single family homes in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on it's latest project Monday afternoon in Papillion. Habitat's 30 single family homes will be apart of a larger development with 600 mixed income homes.



Habitat for Humanity will bring 30 single family homes to Papillion.

The project is apart of Tallgrass which will have 600 mixed income homes.

Both projects will be in the larger subdivison Oak Leaf. Together there will be 1,000 new homes brought to the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Habitat for humanity will bring 30 single family homes to Sarpy County.

The hoes will be part of Tallgrass, a development with 600 mixed income units within by Hoppe Development. Tallgrass will be a part of Oak Leaf, a larger subdivision. Together, this will bring over 1,000 new homes to Papillion.

“This project shines the light of the need and the shortage of affordable housing option, and the part habitat is doing is as always homeownership and we are so proud we can bring that element to this project,” Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Omaha said.

“We go a high quality of life, low crime, growing fast, great parks, great schools but a lot of translates to higher price houses so without this a lot of people that want to live here can live here, so this opens up a whole new market for people that want to be here,” David Black, mayor of Papillion said.

Sarpy County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, forcing the demand for affordable housing to jump significantly and according to Habitat, this development will help meet that demand.

Habitat hopes start construction on the project later this month.