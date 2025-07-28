Haunted Hollow fans flock to final auction as Omaha attraction closes

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — After 26 years of spooking neighbors in the Omaha metro, the popular fall attraction Haunted Hollow is closing.

Owners Mike and Jill McCormick have decided to sell their land and property off 120th and Giles to retire, moving closer to their granddaughter Aubrey.

Haunted Hollow started in 1999 with a haunted house and barn maze and grew bigger each year but now, everything must go.

"There's been so many first dates at Haunted Hollow, so many proposals at Haunted Hollow, we've even had four or five weddings here, so it's just been a great thing. A great experience,” said Mike McCormick.

To try and sell everything they've collected over the years that became part of the attraction, the McCormick's hosted a one-day-only auction, selling around 5,000 items including props, sets, costumes and collectibles.