'Have a dog and live safely': Papillion considers new safety ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion's city council is holding its second hearing Tuesday on a proposed dangerous dog ordinance designed to make city code clearer and easier to enforce.

The ordinance comes after residents brought concerns to the council about dog attacks in the community. In November, Jodi Sutton told the city council about her dog Duke, who suffered injuries years after a 2016 attack.

"I was walking my dog Duke… we had three alapaha blue blood bulldogs come upon us and they attacked him from all sides," Sutton said.

In another attack, Mitzy Detavanier's dog Roxy died from injuries just over one year ago.

"If a dog kills another dog I want them no questions asked to be able to take that dog out of the neighborhood to make it safe," Detavanier said.

Sutton said she couldn't believe the changes she asked for could be coming.

The proposed ordinance would create two designations for animals. If an injury inflicted requires medical attention, the animal would be classified as a dangerous dog. If not, it would be classified as a potentially dangerous dog.

Under both designations, owners would be required to post warning signs, keep animals in locked enclosed pens, complete classes through the Nebraska Humane Society, use a leash, harness and muzzle, and carry $100,000 in liability insurance. The requirements are similar to rules already in place in Omaha.

The ordinance would also forward any appeals to the Nebraska Humane Society, which could hold a pet for three days after an attack without a court order.

Trenton Albers, communications director for the City of Papillion, said precise language in the ordinance is critical to its effectiveness.

"What you might think is clearly defined or what you understand is the intention of the ordinance, if it isn't buttoned up it may not provide the result that you want," Albers said.

Albers said the goal is to balance safety with pet ownership.

"We want to make sure that everybody is able to have a dog and live safely," Albers said.

After listening to public comment Tuesday, the city council could make a decision on the ordinance at its next meeting.

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