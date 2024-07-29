Heat advisory in Ralston forces precautions for those working outside

Video shows Papillion Sanitation workers collecting trash in the heat

Papillion Sanitation is beating the heat with the use of cooling towels and cold sweet treats, as the heat begins to rise once again in Ralston.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The heat and humidity in Omaha are rising again.

That means those who work outside,like those in sanitation, are in danger of overheating and extreme dehydration.

So how are they staying cool while spending long hours in the sun?

Papillion District Manager, Tom Cray, says "We have the ability to make outbound phone calls and outbound texts at a moment's notice and let everybody know we're going to be there early. It really helps out our folks."

to inform customers of their schedule change,Papillion Sanitation posted the alert on their website. Customers can expect their trash pickup to start at 6 a-m the whole week

Pappillion Sanitation has provided workers with cooling towels to beat the heat, but Cray said most have found their own way of staying cool. Cray highlighted that employees "have their cooling backpacks. Those carry ice with them. They have their own fans and misters they’ll use throughout the day. And then, they’ve got their favorite convenience store they can stop at where they can take an AC break.”

Cray also noted that you can never know with Mother Nature when another heat wave like this will come, so it is always better to be prepared for anything.