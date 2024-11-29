Holiday displays neighbors can see light up this weekend

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Holiday displays are lighting up all across the Omaha area this weekend starting Saturday at 6 p.m. Here are some lighting ceremonies neighbors can look forward to:



North and South Omaha both have holiday lights

Old Market and The Riverfront have their ceremonies 6 p.m. Saturday

Papillion's Winter Wonderland event is Saturday with the lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christmas in Olde Towne Bellevue lit up thanksgiving night and more are coming this weekend. Neighbors can see displays light up in North Omaha near North 24th Street and South Omaha near South 24th Street, The Old Market and The Riverfront. All the displays lighting ceremony’s begin Saturday at 6p.m.

Neighbor Hannah Simmons said she looks forward to the holiday lights every year and goes to several around the city.



"It's a tradition,” she said. “It reminds people of the season and in my opinion, it puts people in a better mood. You know it's relaxing to go out and look at lights. Do something that doesn't cost any money or take any effort, just go out and watch lights turn on."

Hannah said she has already made it some, including the lights at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs that opened last week. She said she is hoping to go to more, Downtown Papillion’s Winter Wonderland that will be fully lit Saturday night.

Brittany Eschemilla, owner of The Book Nook said Winter Wonderland really brings the community together.

"It’s fantastic,” she said. “We have a few regular customers that throughout the year, but they also bring in family that are visiting them so it’s a great time you see them spending time with their family, you get to meet their family and hear what they have going on for the holidays"

The event includes vendors and Santa. The lighting ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Neighbors can see the lights around Omaha through January 1.

The lights in Olde Towne will be up every night until January 5.

