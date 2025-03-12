How the nearly $1B cuts to Department of Education impacts local schools

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Almost half of the Department of Education's workforce was cut Tuesday. Local districts say this could cause delays in grant reimbursements.



Almost half of the Department of Education's workforce was laid off Tuesday, and nearly $1 billion was slashed from its budget, and local schools could soon feel those cuts.

Ralston Schools Superintendent Jason Buckingham said he's not worried about the federal grant money the district gets for things like special education programs being cut but rather about how long reimbursements could take.

“We have quite a few staff members that we have that are on IDA grants and that’s what allows us to provide services required from the federal level and the state level,” he said. “When you take some of those funding services at the federal level and the state level that would impact the ability to provide the services we do currently.”

Although the school can support the programs with the delays, according to Buckingham, if reimbursements don't come within the same fiscal year, it could impact budgets.

Edison McDonald, executive director for The Arc Of Nebraska, a nonprofit that advocates for those with disabilities said there's some concern these cuts could bring further impacts to special education programs down the road.

“While there are still protections grounded in statute in terms of the administrative impact that could mean fewer supports, that could mean supports are delayed getting to students, less technical support and guidance, it's just bad precursor of what is to come,” McDonald said.

