How Trump's tariffs impact Nebraska's corn exports

SARPY COUNTY, Neb.. (KMTV) – Tariffs took effect on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, raising concern for Nebraska famers. The three countries are Nebraska's biggest customers for corn and other agricultural exports.



Tuesday, tariffs took effect on most imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, raising concern for people all over the country.

According to farmers, those three countries alone are Nebraska's biggest customers for corn and other agricultural exports. Now, uncertainty is roiling markets.

In 2024 over 90%of Nebraska's corn exports went to Canada, Mexico, and China.

Dan Wesley a Nebraskan corn farmer and a board member of the National Corn Growers Association is concerned about local farmers being able to break even as these tariffs go into effect.

"With Mexico and Nebraska about one-third of our crop goes to Mexico so it is really important we get things negotiated and settled so we can move forward," he said.

Corn prices have already declined as tariffs raised export concerns

Now that the trade war has started, he and other farmers are trying to plan the best they can, but they still aren't sure what is coming as they prepare for spring.

"We're heading into spring planning and we need some uncertainty," he said.

Wesley said he and other corn growers hope to get more answers in the coming days and be able to make a response plan.