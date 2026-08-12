'I feel pretty angry': Dirt bike-style vehicle hits Papillion car before rider flees

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion man is calling for stricter registration requirements for micromobility vehicles after a rider struck his newly purchased car on Monday and fled the scene.

James Williams said he was pulling into a parking spot near the McDonald's at Highway 370 and 84th when he felt the impact.

"I'm pulling into my parking spot and I feel a thud on the back right side of my car," Williams said.

Williams had purchased the car about 3 weeks ago after selling his truck. The collision damaged his bumper, and he said a duct tape repair is all he can afford right now. Security camera footage from the McDonald's captured the incident.

"I just got this car you know. I love this car it's amazing but it just kinda broke my heart to already see it breaking," Williams said.

When Williams turned to check the damage, the rider was already gone.

Max Williams, KMTV

"I turned around to look at where you know the damage was on my car I turn back around to see where he is and he's just gone," Williams said.

When asked whether he now thinks about electric scooters and dirt bikes while driving, Williams said the incident changed his perspective.

"I mean I am now more now that that happened," Williams said.

Williams is calling for additional registration requirements for micromobility vehicles in the wake of the collision.

"I mean I feel pretty angry just given the fact I feel like its common sense if you hit someone's car even if you're 15, 16 you at least say hey what can I do to help," Williams said.

Papillion police are investigating the case. Local police said some of the challenges that can arise between riders of these vehicles and law enforcement include the age of those riders and how often they flee the scene or look to evade police when incidents like this happen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

