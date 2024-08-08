'I know it's needed:' Bellevue mom preparing to open home to care for people with disabilities

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV — Sharon Chaudhuri said her daughter, Asha, was 3-years old when doctors diagnosed her with cavernous malformations, which are clusters of abnormal tiny blood vessels that are stretched in the brain.

Sharon cared for her daily until Asha passed away in 2018 at 25-years old.

"When she passed, I was just completely lost because my life was hers. She was my life," said Sharon.

Sharon was motivated by love but didn't have endless energy. And because her daughter required so much care, she felt that she could never fully relax, even when someone else was watching her. That's why Sharon is creating Asha's House, with the goal of giving parents and caregivers time to refresh mentally and physically.

"I'm building it to help other parents and caregivers from my own experience. I know it's something that's very well needed," she said.

The house will feature seven rooms where people with disabilities can stay for up to seven days. There is also a day learning center where people can learn new skills.

One of the people that will be using Asha's House in the future is Shelly Prall's son, Elijah. Prall said it's sometimes a struggle to find a caregiver for an extended period of time and thinks this service will be useful.

"It's easier to ask for help with younger kids, but once they start to age out and become adults, it's much harder," said Prall. "There aren't the services available."

Sharon said it's been a long time in the making, giving parents and caregivers something she never had.

"Caring for a person with disabilities is not for everyone," she said. That's not a job everyone could do. It takes a lot of love, patience, and heart."

The 5,000 square foot space will total just over two million dollars. It's expected to open in September.

