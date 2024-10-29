'I’m a little shocked but I’m very pleased': Sarpy County early voters create long lines

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – The line for early voting in Sarpy County has reached over an hour and a half wait at times. Many neighbors say they were happy to see the turnout.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Sarpy County Election Commission early voting line has reached an hour and half wait at times. KMTV with neighbors about the turn out and what issues are driving them to the polls.

"I was a little worried things might happen on election day, so I wanted to get it in and make my voice heard,” said Catherine Klasi, just one of many neighbors voting early this election.

She said she’s happy to see the turnout.

“This is the second time I early voted and the first time I came in and it was 15 minutes,” Klasi said. “It was in and out so I’m just a little shocked but I’m very pleased.”

“Usually, I wait until voting day but this year I think the election is more important,” early voter Denny Duncan said. “I think 42 million people have already cast their ballots and I want to be a part of that.”

According to the Secretary of State Office, as of Tuesday, more than a quarter of a million Nebraskans have already voted.

Many driven by headline issues in the presidential election or ballot initiatives.

"The economy is a big one for me,” 20-year-old Hunter Spencer said. “I work at a grocery store so the cost of everything and seeing how it impacts pretty much everyone.”

"Definitely women's rights issues, women's healthcare and just in general the presidential election,” voter Abbigail Clark said.

"The way the border has been just totally not taken care of,” said Jimmy Pearson, a Sarpy County voter.

Now, these voters are encouraging other Sarpy County neighbors to get out and vote for issues find important too.

"it’s our duty,” Spencer said. “It really doesn’t matter who you vote for but it's our duty as citizen to vote."

In Sarpy County you can vote early and in person at the county election commission through Friday and again on Monday.

That location is open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.