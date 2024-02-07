'I’m excited about everything,' Sheltering Tree residents settle into new apartments

Madi Colbert and Bob McCaslim were the last two residents to move into the Sheltering tree facility in Papillion.

The need for housing options for people living with developmental disabilities remains high.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About a month and a half ago we told you about how Sheltering Tree is addressing housing needs in Sarpy County, they provide apartments for people living with developmental disabilities.

Bob McCaslim and Madi Colbert round out the 44 residents that have a new home here at Sheltering Tree. The facility provides housing to people living with developmental disabilities, and while their lives require some modification the focus is on keeping their independence.

Both look forward to everything that comes with living in an apartment.

“I’m excited about everything,” Colbert said. “Cooking, baking, cleaning all that.”

“There’s a TV, couch, I have food in there and there’s privacy.” McCaslim said.

Ron Johnson

Colbert said there is one issue she deals with now since moving into the new apartment, that’s transportation.

Creating lives that accommodate people of all abilities staff here say is a benefit to everyone.

The need for this type of housing is great, there’s a waitlist for all 3 Sheltering Tree locations. A 4th development is set to begin construction in Elkhorn this June. More information can be found on their website.

