'I’m glad they have it,' Ralston's public library provides access to a variety of "things"

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — It started last spring as a push from Ralston's Parks Department; they wanted the library to help get more people outside, in warmer months.

Library director Amanda Peña she started with lawn games and branched out

“[We wanted] to make it more inclusive so that if you’re not necessarily going outside all the time there’s still gonna be things that you could actually use from the library,” She said. “It’s growing quite a big collection.”

The goal is to make it easier for more people to experience different things. Library card holders can get crafty with a sewing machine, learn how to play an instrument, or enjoy time with family or neighbors watching a movie on a projector.

The “things” available for checkout might otherwise be hard to come by since they likely come with a cost.

Things can be checked out for free if you live anywhere in Douglas county and have a Ralston public library card.

Library regulars like Patrick Combs say it’s great for families.

“I’m glad they have it,” Patrick Combs said. “It gives kids great insight, there’s more to life than what’s at home.”

Items that are part of the Library of Things can be checked out anytime the library is open. Baright Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.