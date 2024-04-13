'Improvement of parks, industry, roads': Bellevue's Future View will include input from Bellevue neighbors

Video shows ...

Bonnie Knutson had her list of things she’d like to see Bellevue improve,

“Improvement of parks, improvement of industry,” Knuston said. “The infrastructure, roads.”

She's just one of many taking part in the series of meetings the city is holding. Bellevue is gathering input on a master plan called “Our Future View” which will shape how the city grows and improves over the next 20 years.

The focus on public input for such a big plan is something Knutson said she’s never seen the city do quite like this.

“That’s why I thought this was fantastic that they were finally including the public and asking for our opinions,” Knuston said.

The plan is broken into two parts, one focuses on improving transportation, to make the city feel more connected both to itself and the Omaha metro.

The other is more comprehensive and seeks input on how what can be done to make the city more desirable to live work and play in.

“What we’re trying to do is to get their input on how they see Bellevue,” Leland Jacobson, Vice Chair, Bellevue Planning Commission said. “Not only from the growth area, but what do they feel is the personality of Bellevue and what do they think the personality of Bellevue should be.”

Cathie Schmit said she wants to see a revitalized downtown that hasn’t forgotten its roots as Nebraska's oldest city.

“We wanna maintain our historical feel and kind of capitalize on that,” Schmit said. “We’re the only town that can say that.”

Knutson said a fresh look will give the city a boost, she’d like to see better landscaping that leaves an impression.

Both are excited to see how the city takes everyone’s suggestions and turns them into reality.

More info on the plan can be found at their website. Officials plan on holding another open house later this summer.

