Influenza cases rise in Nebraska as students return to school from winter break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Respiratory illnesses are on the rise around the state. Mark Rupp, chief of Division of Infectious Diseases at Nebraska Medicine encourages neighbors to get vaccinated before flu season progresses.



395 cases of influenza were reported in Douglas County last week

Parents should keep their sick kids home to prevent the spread

Avoiding indoor areas with large crowds could help prevent illness

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flu and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Nebraska.

Douglas County has reported 829 influenza cases since October, with 395 of those cases reported last week.

As students return to school from break, Ralston School Nurse Candace Johnson said she wants to remind parents to keep their sick kids home.

“Parents send their kids to school even if they are feeling unwell and one of the reasons I discourage that is they are in a classroom setting they are going to be spreading their germs to people in class and people they know as well,” she said. “That includes babies and elderly people at home, we need to do everything we can to protect them."

Right now, Nebraska is seeing an upward trend of cases in influenza, according to Mark Rupp, chief of Division of Infectious Diseases at Nebraska Medicine although it looks like a traditional flu season, influenza in the state is highly transmissible.

“Get vaccinated if you have not received a flu or covid 19 vaccine,” Rupp said. “It’s not too late but it will take a week or two in order get your immune system kicked in to prevent illness so you need to get that started now so you can take advantage of that as the influenza season progresses."

RSV, COVID and other respiratory illnesses are also being transmitted, Rupp said neighbors should also try to avoid crowded indoor settings, and if they are at severe risk, you should consider wearing a mask to prevent the spread and see a doctor as soon as symptoms show up.