INNOVATION HUB UPDATE: Where the project stands now

Bellevue city leaders said plans to put in the Prairie Hill Farm Innovation Hub on the south east edge of town are moving full speed ahead, we talked to city officials about where the project stands now.

At last check, Bellevue city leaders hoped the Prairie Hill Farm Innovation Hub would hold a groundbreaking this spring.

The timeline has now been pushed back to late summer, Harrison Johnson, Bellevue's director of community and economic development said water and sewer lines are going in.

“We got that started in January of this year,” Johnson said. “We’re bringing up water main line extensions so that area becomes developed.”

Kathy Karnik runs a family farm on the land where the innovation hub is set to be built. Back in January, she said while she’s not opposed to the development she would like questions answered on how to best move forward.

“What do we do with all the animals,” She said. “I have a special needs son who currently lives with us and the land is helpful for him. If we move, what do I do with long term arrangements?”

Nebraska is chipping in a total of $50 million for the project, $20 million is expected to come next month, the other $30 million next year. The main facility alone will come at a cost of $200 million, the city says it expects to receive support through public and private sources.

“We don’t anticipate there being any problems,” Johnson said. “This is a big project and we know there’s a need for it.”

The Karnik family is still awaiting word from the city on next steps, they expect to get an update soon. Johnson said the project now has a completion date tentatively set for 2027.