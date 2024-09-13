'It brings back lots of tears and memories': Veterans visit Vietnam memorial for first time

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Vietnam Veterans were emotional after visiting the Nebraska Vietnam Memorial for the first time during reunion



Over 60 Vietnam Veterans visited the memorial Friday morning, many for the first time

The visit was during the Game Wardens Association national reunion

The veterans were all apart of Task Force 116

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 60 Vietnam Veterans and their families visited the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Friday morning many for the time.

Vietnam Veterans were brought to tears as they visited the memorial to see a wreath laying ceremony for Game Wardens Association national reunion.

Honor B. Cole was one of those veterans.

He said it was an emotional morning, not just seeing the memorial, but also seeing others we served with for the first time in a while.

“It makes you want to let go but actually I’m holding it in right now," Cole said.

After seeing the memorial, Cole had a lot of feelings and memories come back to him.

"It’s great to see the memorial you know this planning was for six months and this is the first time I have been at this one,” Cole said. “I feel great, it’s beautiful. I like the helicopter there. It brings back memories."

This was the first time the reunion was held in Nebraska and Joseph Dizona, coordinator of the reunion, says when this memorial was finished, he knew the reunion had to be here.

"This was an easy pick,” Dizona said. "I came when it was under construction, after construction and I pretty much followed it as things were getting put together. I knew this is where I was going to bring these people because it’s meaningful."

The veterans that were a part of the reunion traveled from all over and they were all apart of Task Force 116. Cole came from Texas, but he says it was important to make the trip.

"I got lots of veterans I know that don't come to reunions because they can’t handle it, too many memories but they take it in and it eats you up inside so it’s good to let this water out, it good to cry," he said.

The veterans spent about an hour visiting the memorial before leaving to continue the reunion, which will continue through the weekend.