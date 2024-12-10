'It frightens a lot of veterans': Veteran reacts to proposal that could cut VA medical services

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) –Veterans raise concerns after Musk and Ramaswamy, leads of the new proposed Department of Government Efficiency proposed to cut unauthorized spending that could include VA medical benefits.



The proposed cuts could include VA medical services

Veteran Ronald Dupell says their benefits are earned and taking them away causes mistrust

Dupell is concerned for enlistment number going forward if benefits are taken away

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



Combat Veteran Ronald Dupell served 23 years in the Air Force. Today he still receives medical care for injuries related to his service.

He's frustrated by the recent proposal by the incoming trump administration to cut unauthorized spending which could include Veterans Affairs medical services.

"It frightens a lot of veterans, it does,” he said.

If the proposal by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, leads of the new, proposed, Department of Government Efficiency, happens, veterans will no longer be eligible for inpatient or outpatient services like surgeries, urgent care, and health appointments.

Dupell, who is disabled and has undergone multiple surgeries said these benefits were promised to him and others who served and considering taking them away causes mistrust.

"We should be able to trust our governments and trust our states,” he said. “If you promise me free medical care if I stay in the military and when get out, I will have free medical for the rest of my life and now all of a sudden you're saying we are going to reconsidered that, that makes the government a profound liar."

Ramaswamy said defunding unauthorized programs will save hundreds of billions each year, but Dupell said VA healthcare is something veterans earned.

"(States) need to be standing up and saying no, we need to be providing veterans more benefits instead of making veterans feel like we are ripping off the state and federal government with benefits people think we don't deserve, which is craziness, utter craziness,” Dupell said.

Now, also fears for enlistment numbers going forward if benefits are taken away.

"If you erode benefits for veterans, you will not be able to recruit the numbers of people you need to defend our country,” he said.

Dupell said he hopes to see government officials continue to stand up against this proposal and continue to protect veterans’ benefits.