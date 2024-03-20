'It just doesn’t feel like home': Ralston apartment complex tenants frustrated with maintenance issues

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lizzy Judevine captured video on her phone of a rat that one of her cats found in her apartment.

She's lived in the Wildewood Commons apartment complex since last August, and said since she moved in, there's been issues in her unit.

“There's cockroaches here,” She said. “There’s rats that my cat has caught.”

Along with the infestations, there’s been maintenance concerns. Judevine had issues with her windows, lights and ceiling fans, and a broken pipe left her without water service for days.

Judevine has a long list of work orders she’s sent to maintenance. When maintenance shows up, she said repairs aren’t always immediate. Explicit words carved on the door, she said, took four or five days to complete. Other issues, she said, took over a month to address.

She shared why it’s hard to simply move out immediately,

“I have a lease,” She said. “I don’t want to break a lease because then you’re not going to find anywhere to live in town.”

Judevine isn’t the only one with issues, it’s a similar story for Ariana Fray

“We’ve had roaches, mice and this new company that just took over said they’d have pest control come in every month,” Fray said. “That’s not been the case.”

When asked, management declined to comment about the current issues brought by tenants.

These apartments have been known for their issues, the city of Ralston threatened to condemn the apartments, under a previous owner. A new company bought the complex last year promising renovations and a better living experience.

Fray has lived at the complex for three years under both companies, and saw no change.

“To be honest with you, I've not been home as often anymore,” Fray said. “I just don’t like being there, it just doesn’t feel like home.”

Fray and Judevine said they hope sharing their story can help improve living conditions.

Fray and Judevine said they plan to move out of the apartments once their leases are up.